Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Everest Re Group worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.43. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

