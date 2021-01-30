Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,860,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. KeyCorp raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

NYSE:PKG opened at $134.46 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

