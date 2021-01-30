NIX (NIX) Price Up 96.5% Over Last 7 Days

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. NIX has a market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $55,630.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded 96.5% higher against the US dollar. One NIX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,904.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.22 or 0.04014920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00389463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.51 or 0.01201936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.00525940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00407165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00251173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00022189 BTC.

NIX Token Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,665,815 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

