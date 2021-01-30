NIX Price Up 89.7% This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, NIX has traded up 89.7% against the dollar. One NIX token can currently be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $4.53 million and $59,433.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,117.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.90 or 0.04000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00387783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.09 or 0.01196127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.12 or 0.00513275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00401402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00246351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00022056 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,660,504 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.