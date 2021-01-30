Node Runners Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,114.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Node Runners has a market cap of $980,494.37 and approximately $9,114.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners token can currently be bought for approximately $45.04 or 0.00130613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 113.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00130403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00260546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064183 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,370.61 or 0.90974847 BTC.

Node Runners Token Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

Buying and Selling Node Runners

Node Runners can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

