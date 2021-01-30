Noir (NOR) Trading 193.6% Higher Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 178.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Noir has traded 193.6% higher against the US dollar. Noir has a market cap of $559,019.57 and $725.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir token can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00192232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,429,600 tokens. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.