Noku Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.18 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $7,377.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noku token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00068837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.59 or 0.00900139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00051516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.17 or 0.04631302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018439 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

NOKU is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

