NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Reaches $0.0060

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 131.1% against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $1,946.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,955,624 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

