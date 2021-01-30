Nord Finance (NORD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.34 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00013637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 636,912 coins.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

Nord Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

