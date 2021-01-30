Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Up 96.0% in January

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 1,551,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

