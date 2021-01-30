Norman Broadbent plc (NBB.L) (LON:NBB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.90

Norman Broadbent plc (NBB.L) (LON:NBB)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $4.71. Norman Broadbent plc (NBB.L) shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.73 million and a PE ratio of -16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.10.

About Norman Broadbent plc (NBB.L) (LON:NBB)

Norman Broadbent plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of integrated leadership acquisition and advisory services, including board and leadership search, senior interim management, research and insight, leadership consulting and assessment, mezzanine level search, and coaching and talent management, as well as executive level talent solutions.

