Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $25.29 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,382 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $193.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

