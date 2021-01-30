Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,690 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 43,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 24,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 147,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 65,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

