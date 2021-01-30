North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.65

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $12.00. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 87,614 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOA. National Bank Financial raised their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Get North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$94.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.7400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 10.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$106,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at C$2,103,252.48. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,450. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,720,032.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.