North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Buys 895 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.83. 298,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,671. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $419.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.