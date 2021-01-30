North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 2.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.07% of SS&C Technologies worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

