North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $14.27 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.41. 1,314,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,933. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

