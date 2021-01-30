North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $25.45 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 3.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $25,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Amphenol by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock worth $35,920,888. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

APH stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $137.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average of $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

