North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.27% of Neogen worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after buying an additional 81,404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $2,502,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $788,545.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,207. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neogen stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,030. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $87.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

