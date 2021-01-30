North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $17,605,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $9,544,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $5,240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. 2,152,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,209. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 714.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.