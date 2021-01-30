North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.63 on Friday, reaching $352.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

