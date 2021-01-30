North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,010 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $4.63 on Friday, reaching $352.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,817. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

