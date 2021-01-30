North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 1,172 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 15.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Accenture by 29.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $7.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,300. The company has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.50 and a 200-day moving average of $238.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

