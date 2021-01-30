North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 1,436 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 3.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Amphenol by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,957,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Shares of APH stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $137.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,419 shares of company stock valued at $35,920,888 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

