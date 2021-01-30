North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 14,801 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,801 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,081,000 after acquiring an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $43.16. 6,180,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,896. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

