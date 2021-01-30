Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.87. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 3,650,044 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$371.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.21.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.0202703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

