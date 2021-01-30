Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Northern Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 52,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 82,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.19. 996,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,264. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $104.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $122,645.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.