Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 545,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 190,810 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 261.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 179,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 821.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 162,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 145,036 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

