Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.57

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.57 and traded as high as $32.68. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 21,065 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $200.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $65,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John C. Swalling bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 71.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 51.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 23.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.