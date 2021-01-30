Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Trimmed by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,112 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $286.61 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.77.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

