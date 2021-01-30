nOS Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One nOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00048101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00260094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00065253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00063843 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,503.78 or 0.91009282 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

