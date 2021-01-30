Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading 50.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $9.38 million and $1.72 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00897772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.18 or 0.04588443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

