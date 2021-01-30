Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $2.15 million and $137,117.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00131018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00266210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00066204 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,565.70 or 0.93553660 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Token Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

Nuco.cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

