Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,217 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Nucor worth $13,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

