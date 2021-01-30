Nuggets Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $2,746.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 55.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00130441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066229 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00261811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00064928 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,924.94 or 0.89855849 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.