Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NAC opened at $15.04 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 62.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 49,504 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 592,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 108,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 65.3% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

