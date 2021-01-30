Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NAC opened at $15.04 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
