Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the December 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 754,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:JQC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.35. 992,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,163. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
