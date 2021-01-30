Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the December 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 754,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:JQC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.35. 992,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,163. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JQC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 168,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 90,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 103.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

