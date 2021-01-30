Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Up 95.3% in January

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 95.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NMS stock remained flat at $$15.00 during trading on Friday. 11,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

