Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSE NAD opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

