Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE JTA opened at $9.51 on Friday. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

