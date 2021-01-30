NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX) Shares Down 5.1%

NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 120,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 118,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$11.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.40.

About NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

