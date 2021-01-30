NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.37

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.37 and traded as high as $66.48. NVE shares last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 53,690 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $308.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NVE by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVE by 472.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in NVE in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in NVE by 98.5% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

