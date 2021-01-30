NXM Market Cap Tops $253.89 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $41.38 or 0.00123064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $253.89 million and $30.36 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00132162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034944 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,706,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,135,720 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.