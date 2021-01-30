NXM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.63 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $42.28 or 0.00124233 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $259.43 million and approximately $27.63 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00133327 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067475 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00264089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00065237 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,068.75 or 0.91285302 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,706,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,135,581 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

