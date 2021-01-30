Nyerium Trading Up 7.6% This Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyerium has a total market cap of $11,038.31 and approximately $14.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,772,515 coins and its circulating supply is 31,887,887 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.