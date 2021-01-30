nYFI Tops One Day Volume of $97,597.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. nYFI has a market capitalization of $411,534.64 and $97,597.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00132066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065811 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,787.22 or 0.96764410 BTC.

nYFI Token Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

