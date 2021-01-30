Nyzo (NYZO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $426,421.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00130513 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00261121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00064561 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,861.14 or 0.92830469 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

