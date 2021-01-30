OAX Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. OAX has a market cap of $9.82 million and $681,493.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OAX has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00876897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04293678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017899 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

