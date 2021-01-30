Observer Market Cap Achieves $8.02 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Observer has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and $716,594.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00876897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04293678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017899 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

