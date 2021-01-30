Observer (OBSR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $910,618.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Observer has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $910,618.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.00918154 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00056576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.70 or 0.04482331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018977 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars.

